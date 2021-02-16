PokerStars Michigan Championship of Online Poker (MICOOP) 2021: FAQ & Full Schedule

The Michigan Championship of Online Poker is set to get underway in the US regulated state of Michigan for the very first time this week.

To save you having to dig around the PokerStars MI client, below is the full MICOOP schedule so you can see exactly what is running and when. We also have answers for all your burning questions in this PokerStars Michigan MICOOP FAQ.

If you want to learn more about MICOOP and how the $1 million guarantee will be paid out across 60 events, you can also check out our official news article from last week.

When did PokerStars Michigan go live?

Since January 29, 2021, PokerStars MI has been running real money cash games online in the state of Michigan for the first time since Black Friday.

At the moment, PokerStars is the only operator offering internet poker in the state, but it is expected that BetMGM is going to launch with a poker room any day now.

However, PokerStars MI currently enjoys a de facto monopoly, skyrocketing into poll position as the largest poker room across all US regulated markets. An astonishing feat.

MICOOP is its very first tournament series.

What tournaments are on the MICOOP schedule?

60 events are on the docket for MICOOP. The full schedule can be found below but standout events include:

Feb 21: $200 MICOOP-06 Sunday Special—$40,000 guaranteed

Feb 24: $500 MICOOP-17 High Roller—$35,000 guaranteed

Feb 28: $250 MICOOP-31 Sunday Special—$50,000 guaranteed

Mar 2: $250 MICOOP-36 Super Tuesday—$35,000 guaranteed

Mar 4: $250 MICOOP-44 PKO Thursday Thrill—$35,000 guaranteed

Thursday Thrill—$35,000 guaranteed Mar 7: $300 MICOOP 55 Main Event—$125,000 guaranteed

I don’t yet have an account with PokerStars MI – Can I still play?

Of course. You can sign up for a PokerStars MI in just a few clicks. There are welcome bonuses to sweeten the deal.

Also if you have an old PokerStars account dating back to pre-Black Friday days, you can use your existing credentials to log in, but you will still need to create a PokerStars Michigan account.

You can also check out the PokerStars MI FAQ here in case you want to find out more about the poker room and available sign-ups bonuses and promotions before you sign up.

Are there any promotions running within the Michigan Championship of Online Poker?

PokerStars is laying on a Second Chance All-in Shootout Freerolls for all players that bust out of MICOOP events.

So if you bust out of the money of any event, you win a ticket to an All-In Shootout. These are all-in tournaments, basically a random lottery of prizes, that will award prizes to the next MICOOP events.

Are there any non-Hold’em events?

Yes, there is a good selection of events that are not standard Texas Hold’em. You’ll find five PLO events, plus one each of Omaha hi/lo, 5 Card Omaha, Limit Stud Hi/Lo and 5-Card Draw.

There are also two mixed rotation games—HORSE and 8-Game.

What MTT variants are there.

There’s a ton on non-standard tournaments on there. Some highlights include:

PKOs

Deepstacks

Big Ante

Rebuys

Freezeouts

Marathons

Zoom MTTs

What are some ways to win your way into MICOOP tournaments?

There are plenty of ways to qualify into the MICOOP Main Event.

Players that deposit $30 or more with the code ‘MICOOP’ between now and 13:59 ET on March 7 will get a free ticket to the $10,500 MICOOP Main Event Depositor Freeroll.

This freeroll guarantees 35 tickets to the Main Event, each valued at $300.

There is also a $3 Spin and Go now in the client, awarding tickets to the Main Event. Often the prize will be cash: $6, $12 or $3… but 0.25% of the time, players will compete for a $300 Main Event ticket.

What are Progressive Total Knockout tournaments?

Progressive Total KO Tournament is a special type of bounty tournament available on PokerStars in which the entire buy-in goes to fund each player’s bounty.

There is no regular prize pool (unless the tournament falls short of its guarantee) meaning the only way players can make money is by eliminating other players.

The MICOOP 2021 schedule does feature such a format. It is marked #60 and is scheduled to take place on March 8. It comes for a buy-in of $20 and is structured as a heads-up, turbo, zoom event.

What’s the full MICOOP Schedule?

You can check out the full MICOOP Schedule below.

It is made up of 60 events all with buy-ins between $10 at the low end and $500 at the top end.

$1 million will be paid out in total, but you can check out what events are running when below.

MICOOP 2021 Full Schedule

Date DoW Event # Game Format Guarantee Buy-in Feb-20 Sat 1 NLHE MICOOP Kick Off Nightly Stars SE $30,000.00 $100.00 Feb-20 Sat 2 NLHE Rebuy $10,000.00 $20.00 Feb-20 Sat 3 NLHE 8-Max $20,000.00 $50.00 Feb-21 Sun 4 NLHE 8-Max Deepstacks $25,000.00 $100.00 Feb-21 Sun 5 NLHE PKO Sunday Warm Up SE $10,000.00 $50.00 Feb-21 Sun 6 NLHE Sunday Special SE $40,000.00 $200.00 Feb-21 Sun 7 NLHE Sunday Special Mini $12,500.00 $25.00 Feb-21 Sun 8 PLO 8-Max $10,000.00 $100.00 Feb-21 Sun 9 NLHE Second Chance $7,500.00 $75.00 Feb-21 Sun 10 NLHE 8-Max Hyper-Turbo Sunday Supersonic SE $5,000.00 $50.00 Feb-22 Mon 11 NLHE 4-Max $15,000.00 $100.00 Feb-22 Mon 12 NLHE 6-Max PKO Battle Royale SE $20,000.00 $50.00 Feb-22 Mon 13 PLO8 8-Max $7,500.00 $50.00 Feb-23 Tue 14 NLHE Super Tuesday SE $30,000.00 $200.00 Feb-23 Tue 15 NLHE Super Tuesday Mini $15,000.00 $30.00 Feb-23 Tue 16 PL 5-Card Draw Turbo $3,000.00 $50.00 Feb-24 Wed 17 PLO 6-Max $7,500.00 $100.00 Feb-24 Wed 18 NLHE 6-Max High Roller $35,000.00 $500.00 Feb-24 Wed 19 NLHE 6-Max $20,000.00 $50.00 Feb-25 Thu 20 NLHE PKO Thursday Thrill SE $30,000.00 $200.00 Feb-25 Thu 21 NLHE PKO Thursday Thrill Mini $15,000.00 $30.00 Feb-25 Thu 22 5-Card PLO 6-Max Turbo $3,000.00 $30.00 Feb-26 Fri 23 FLHE 6-Max $5,000.00 $100.00 Feb-26 Fri 24 NLHE Big Antes $7,500.00 $100.00 Feb-26 Fii 25 NLHE 6-Max Turbo $10,000.00 $150.00 Feb-27 Sat 26 HORSE Turbo $3,000.00 $50.00 Feb-27 Sat 27 NLHE Rebuy $10,000.00 $50.00 Feb-27 Sat 28 NLHE Turbo Saturday Speedway SE $10,000.00 $100.00 Feb-28 Sun 29 NLHE 8-Max Marathon $25,000.00 $100.00 Feb-28 Sun 30 NLHE Sunday Warm Up SE $12,500.00 $50.00 Feb-28 Sun 31 NLHE Sunday Special SE $50,000.00 $250.00 Feb-28 Sun 32 NLHE Sunday Special Mini $15,000.00 $30.00 Feb-28 Sun 33 PLO 8-Max Turbo $5,000.00 $50.00 Feb-28 Sun 34 NLHE 6-Max $10,000.00 $100.00 Feb-28 Sun 35 NLHE Hyper-Turbo Sunday Supersonic SE $10,000.00 $75.00 Mar-01 Mon 36 NLHE 4-Max $10,000.00 $50.00 Mar-01 Mon 37 NLHE 6-Max PKO Battle Royale SE $25,000.00 $100.00 Mar-02 Tue 38 NLHE Super Tuesday SE $35,000.00 $250.00 Mar-02 Tue 39 NLHE Super Tuesday Mini $20,000.00 $50.00 Mar-02 Tue 40 Stud Hi-Lo $5,000.00 $50.00 Mar-03 Wed 41 PLO 6-Max High Roller $12,500.00 $250.00 Mar-03 Wed 42 PLO 6-Max $5,000.00 $30.00 Mar-03 Wed 43 NLHE 6-Max Turbo $10,000.00 $100.00 Mar-04 Thu 44 NLHE PKO Thursday Thrill SE $35,000.00 $250.00 Mar-04 Thu 45 NLHE PKO Thursday Thrill Mini $20,000.00 $50.00 Mar-04 Thu 46 NLHE Turbo $15,000.00 $20.00 Mar-05 Fri 47 NLHE 6-Max Rebuy $10,000.00 $10.00 Mar-05 Fri 48 NLHE $15,000.00 $75.00 Mar-05 Fri 49 NLHE 6-Max Turbo $5,000.00 $20.00 Mar-06 Sat 50 8-Game $3,000.00 $50.00 Mar-06 Sat 51 NLHE 6-Max Turbo Zoom $15,000.00 $50.00 Mar-06 Sat 52 NLHE Turbo Saturday Speedway SE $5,000.00 $50.00 Mar-07 Sun 53 NLHE 8-Max Marathon $10,000.00 $50.00 Mar-07 Sun 54 NLHE PKO $30,000.00 $100.00 Mar-07 Sun 55 NLHE Main Event $125,000.00 $300.00 Mar-07 Sun 56 NLHE Main Event Mini $35,000.00 $50.00 Mar-07 Sun 57 NLHE 6-Max Turbo $20,000.00 $200.00 Mar-07 Sun 58 NLHE Hyper-Turbo Sunday Supersonic SE $10,000.00 $100.00 Mar-08 Mon 59 NLHE Nightly Stars SE $30,000.00 $100.00 Mar-08 Mon 60 NLHE Heads-Up Turbo PKO Zoom $10,000.00 $20.00 17 60 $1,059,500.00 $95.67

