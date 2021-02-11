PokerStars Pennsylvania FAQ

With a population of 13 million, Pennsylvania is the largest state so far to have legalized online poker. And while other forms of online gaming preceded it, the launch of online poker is finally here for those physically located in the Keystone State.

Currently, PokerStars PA is the only regulated online poker room in Pennsylvania. However, we expect at least one other online poker room to be available for players in Pennsylvania soon.

The next online poker room expected to get the green light in Pennsylvania is partypoker PA, but WSOP PA may be hot on its heels. Even GGPoker PA is a possibility.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has confirmed to pokerfuse that testing of partypoker PA has already begun and the launch of the next online poker room in the state is expected “sometime this summer or early fall.”

Where Can I Download The PokerStars PA Software?

Players can register and download the PokerStars PA software including the mobile apps (both Android and iOS) from the PokerStars PA website. Be sure to check for the bonus code below before you sign up to make sure you claim your Welcome Bonus.

What Signup Bonuses and Promotions Are Available at PokerStars PA?

Players that create a new PokerStars PA account can choose from the following two welcome bonuses:

A deposit bonus offer of $30 free play by using code “FREE30”

by using code “FREE30” A 100% first deposit bonus matching up to $600 using the bonus code “STARS600”

UPDATE: PokerStars has confirmed that these two bonuses ARE now stackable and can both be used by new players.

Check back soon for additional promotional offers, or as PokerStars puts it, “Watch this space for live and online tournament updates, and for a complete online gaming experience unique to Pennsylvania.”

What Promotions Are Available at PokerStars PA?

In addition to the welcome signup bonuses, PokerStars PA also regularly offers other promotions and bonuses for its players. You can find details about the latest promotions on our PokerStars PA Bonus Code and Promotions FAQ page.

Can You Play Online Poker in Pennsylvania?

Yes you can! If you live within the state of Pennsylvania or are visiting, you are able to play online poker!

Luckily for you, the biggest online poker operator in the world, PokerStars, has a fully legal and regulated site. PokerStars PA is a safe and secure place to play online poker in Pennsylvania.

Is PokerStars PA Legit?

100%. PokerStars PA is fully legal and regulated, and it is one of the most legitimate online gaming sites a player can play on.

PokerStars PA has been approved by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) to offer online poker, casino games and sports betting to people that are in the state. It is a legal and fair site to play on so you can rest assured that your funds are safe, the games are fair and you are not breaking any laws by playing on their site.

How Can I Play Online Poker For Real Money in the USA?

If you are in the state of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware or Nevada, then you can play online poker for real money!

Online poker operators in the state of New Jersey are allowed to let people in Delaware and Nevada play at the same tables and in the same tournaments as the people in New Jersey.

Currently, Pennsylvania does not allow shared player pools, so you can only play with people who are within the state lines. PokerStars PA is currently the only site up and running within the state offering online poker.

Pennsylvania has around 12.8 million residents. New Jersey has around 9 million residents, Delaware under 1 million and Nevada has 2.9 million—so although players in Pennsylvania are essentially land locked, the state is far bigger than the others, allowing for more lucrative games.

Does Pennsylvania Have Online Gaming?

Yes! We are pleased to say Pennsylvania does offer online gaming. Since 2019 players in Pennsylvania looking to play online poker and online casino games such as slots and roulette have been able to do so. Pennsylvania also has online sports betting.

Players must be within the state lines of Pennsylvania in order to play, and there are plenty of sites to choose from, including PokerStars PA.

Where Can You Play PokerStars Online in the US?

If you are in the US, PokerStars currently offers online poker in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. US regulations are strict, so you must reside or be visiting these states in order to be able to play on the PokerStars NJ or PokerStars PA.

Are There Freerolls on PokerStars PA?

Monthly Stars Rewards freerolls are running on PokerStars PA that usually feature between a $2000 to $5000 prize pool. New deposit freerolls are also running for new depositors.

What Online Poker Sites Are Legal In Pennsylvania?

Currently your only option is to play on a fully legal, regulated and secure site is PokerStars PA. Running freerolls, cash games and tournament, there is something for everyone if you live in or are visiting Pennsylvania.

However, we expect another online poker room to join PokerStars PA soon. WSOP.com is currently awaiting approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, and we expect that WSOP PA will soon be launching in Pennsylvania.

How Can Out of State Players Set Up an Account on PokerStars PA?

You don’t need to jump through any additional hoops if you are from out of state looking to set up an account on PokerStars PA.

All you need is a US address and Social Security Number (SSN) to play for real money on PokerStars PA. Your SSN will only be used to verify your identity. Those people that do not have a SSN will only be allowed to participate in play money games.

To play on PokerStars PA, you must:

Have a PokerStars PA account: you can sign up here

Be at least 21 years old

Be physically located within the state of Pennsylvania while playing

Have a US address and Social Security Number

Complete an electronic identity verification questionnaire to play for real money

Is PokerStars Fixed?

No! PokerStars is not rigged or fixed and they go to great lengths to ensure fair play at all their tables. PokerStars uses an independently verified Random Number Generator (RNG) to ensure that its games are fair.

The RNG that PokerStars uses has been tested and certified by Gaming Labs International (GLI) to meet the highest gaming regulations and standards.

PokerStars online poker software has been tested to ensure:

The software does not determine who wins and who loses

The cards are distributed in a purely random fashion

The order of the cards is unpredictable

I Have An Existing PokerStars Account Which I Created Before Black Friday. Will I Be Able To Use That Account For PokerStars PA?

Players with existing PokerStars accounts registered on a different platform (.COM, .EU, .NJ for example) can use their existing credentials to login but they will be prompted to create a new PokerStars PA account.

I Have An Existing FOX Bets Account in PA. Do I need to create a separate PokerStars account?

No. If you already have a FOX Bets account, you can use that account to play on PokerStars PA. In addition, the funds you have on account at FOX Bet can be used at PokerStars as the sites share a common wallet.

Do I Have To Be Physically Located In Pennsylvania To Create A PokerStars PA Account?

Like in New Jersey, to be able to participate in real money games, players must be physically located within the borders of Pennsylvania.

In addition, you need a US address and Social Security Number (SSN) to play for real money on PokerStars PA. According to the FOX Bet/PokerStars PA website

If you are visiting Pennsylvania and wish to play real money games on PokerStars PA, you have to register an account under our PA license and have a Social Security Number (SSN). The SSN is necessary to verify your account. If you don’t have a SSN, you can only enjoy Play Money games.

The following criteria must be met in order to play in the State of Pennsylvania:

* You must have a PA Stars account.

* You must be 21 years of age or older.

* You must be physically located within Pennsylvania.

* You must have a Social Security Number and US postal address.

* You must complete an electronic account verification (if you intend to play for real money).

Can I Make Real Money Transfers Between Players?

No, real money player-to-player transfers will not be allowed as per Pennsylvania gaming regulations.

When Did PokerStars Launch Online Poker in Pennsylvania?

PokerStars PA went live in a soft launch period on Monday, November 4 at 2pm and lasted until 10pm. During this soft launch, the online poker room underwent testing to ensure that player experience components of the software are properly functioning including geolocation services, payment processing, and responsible gaming measures.

The soft launch testing period continued on Tuesday, once again starting at 2pm, but the second day lasted until midnight.

The full launch of PokerStars PA took place on Wednesday November 6.

“We’re excited to launch PokerStars as the first and currently the only online poker option available to players in Pennsylvania,” said Matt Primeaux, President, FOX Bet in a press release issued on Monday.

“Including today’s launch of our highly rated casino product, which is now available in the FOX Bet and PokerStars apps, we’re proud to say we’re currently the only online provider offering all three forms of regulated gaming in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Primeaux continued.

Who is Eligible to Play at PokerStars PA?

People at least 21 years of age or older that are physically located within the borders of Pennsylvania are eligible to play online poker for real money at PokerStars Pennsylvania.

What Cash Games Are Offered at PokerStars PA?

Without a doubt, No Limit Hold’em will be the most widely available cash game spread on PokerStars PA, but there will also be a selection of other games too.

Although the initial soft launch period may contain a limited offering, based on our observation of the PokerStars PA test site, the following poker variants are expected to be on offer:

• Limit Hold’em

• Limit Omaha H/L

• Limit Stud

• Limit Stud H/L

• Limit 2- 7 Triple Draw

• Limit Razz

• Pot Limit Omaha (PLO)

• PL Omaha H/L

• PL 2- 7 Triple Draw

• PL 5 Card Omaha

• 8 Game

What Stakes Are Offered at PokerStars PA Cash Games?

PokerStars has a wide range of stakes and limits.

NLHE and PLO tables have stakes as low as $0.01/$0.02 and as high as $25/$50.

Limit Hold’em has tables with stakes as low as $0.10/$0.20 and ranging as high as $50/$100. Other variants (including 8 game which is a mix of Limit Games and NLHE and PLO ) start at low as $0.50/$1 and range as high as $100/$200.

Are Sit N’ Gos (SNGs) Available on PokerStars PA?

Yes, PokerStars spreads SNGs at both 6-max and heads-up tables with buy-ins ranging from $1 to $500.

No Limit Hold’em (NLHE) and Pot Limit Omaha (PLO) are the only variants available as SNGs, with all 6-max games offered as Turbos only and all heads-up games only available as Hyper Turbos.

Are Spin & Gos Available on PokerStars PA?

Currently, PokerStars’ Spins (three-handed Sit N Gos with a variable prize pool) are not available on PokerStars PA. It is expected that the popular poker format will be offered, as it is available in other regulated markets.

Does PokerStars offer Multi-Table Tournaments (MTTs)?

Yes, PokerStars has a full slate of poker tournaments for players in Pennsylvania. These games offer tremendous value to players as the larger population of Pennsylvania has allowed PokerStars to offer MTTs with lower buy-in than neighboring New Jersey and higher guaranteed prize pools.

In addition to MTTs that run daily with buy-ins starting at just $2, PokerStars has a full slate of Sunday Majors. Based on our most recent information, there will be at least 5 big MTTs every Sunday with a total of more than $50,000 guaranteed.

Special promotions and pent-up excitement about the launch of online poker in Pennsylvania will probably contribute to even bigger prize pools.

Is Zoom Offered in Pennsylvania?

PokerStars is not offering its fast-fold poker format, Zoom, in Pennsylvania initially. It is still unclear when the format will be made available. It is important to note that Zoom is also not available in New Jersey, but it may be introduced once the player pools of New Jersey and Pennsylvania are combined.

Can Players at PokerStars PA Play with Players on PokerStars NJ?

Currently shared liquidity, the ability for players in different states to compete at the same cash games and in the same poker tournaments, is not authorized by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

In addition, the legality of shared liquidity is being questioned by the US Department of Justice, and while the proponents of shared liquidity have prevailed so far in the courts, the fight is still ongoing.

Eventually, it is expected that shared liquidity will be allowed and that Pennsylvania will join the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement (MSIGA) which currently includes New Jersey, Nevada and Delaware. Once that happens, PokerStars will be able to allow its players in New Jersey and Pennsylvania compete against each other.

Has PokerStars Announced Any Online Poker Tournament Series in Pennsylvania Yet?

Yes, PokerStars PA, has already hosted both a PACOOP (Pennsylvania Championship of Online Poker) and a PASCOOP, (Pennsylvania Spring Championship of Online Poker).

And the second PACOOP runs from September 19 to October 4, 2020 with $1.5 million in guarantees.

The inaugural PACOOP guaranteed just over $1 million and featured 50 events with buy-ins ranging from $30 to $750 including a $300 buy-in Main Event with a $100,000 guaranteed prize pool that ran on December 15, 2019.

The first-ever PASCOOP be the largest guaranteed online series in the operator’s US regulated market with its $2 million guarantee. It featured 100 events with buy-ins ranging from $5 to $500 including a $300 buy-in Main Event with a record-breaking $200,000 guaranteed prize pool. It ran on April 19 at 17:00 ET.

To accompany the 2020 PACOOP, PokerStars PA is running a couple of promotions.

A Main Event Depositor Freeroll is scheduled to run on Sunday October 4 at 14:00 ET, which gives away 25 Main Event seats each worth $300. To qualify for this freeroll, players need to just make a deposit of $30 or more using the bonus code PACOOP before 13:59 ET on Sunday October 4.

Additionally, the operator is also running Daily Second Chance Freerolls each with $1250 in PACOOP satellite tickets given away.

