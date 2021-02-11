For over a year now, PokerStars PA has been the only online poker operator in Pennsylvania. While there have been numerous hints over the previous months that WSOP.com could enter the market, the launch kept getting delayed.

Now, it seems that all pieces have finally fallen into place: The launch of WSOP PA appears imminent. In the next few months, players from Pennsylvania will likely get another option for their online poker needs.

One of the best hints that WSOP is indeed coming to the Keystone State is pages on the company’s official site, spotted by pokerfuse, that list specific rules for PA players. It certainly seems like the operator is getting in position for launch.

888, WSOP’s platform provider, has already received a license from the PCGB, and the existing partnership with the Harrah’s casino in Philadelphia, all technical requirements have been met.

The pair have extended their relationship for US online poker, and in a recent interview with pokerfuse, 888 said that it was hoping to launch with its partner under the WSOP brand this side of summer.

Awaiting the official announcement, we will try to answer some of the biggest questions you may have about the upcoming launch of WSOP.com in Pennsylvania.

When is WSOP PA likely to launch?

In a recent interview for Pokerfuse, Yaniv Sherman, SVP and Head of US at 888 Holdings, stated that the company is currently prioritizing Pennsylvania—the clearest sign yet that WSOP has eyes on PA.

“Right now, we are looking to prioritize Pennsylvania with our partner Caesars to deploy it for the WSOP brand. We then will aim for a phased rollout across the states,” he said.

The company plans to roll out before the summer and the start of the 2021 World Series of Poker. If things go according to plan, we should see WSOP PA go live before June 2021.

Will I Have to be Physically Present in Pennsylvania to Play on WSOP PA?

Like with the rest of state-licensed operators, players on WSOP PA will have to be physically present in the state to join real money cash games and tournaments.

The minimum age limit to legally register with the site is 21 and the operator reserves the right to verify the information provided by the player by requesting their documents.

Will PA Players be Able to Play against WSOP Players from Other States?

As things stand right now, PA players will likely be ring-fenced to begin with, i.e. they will only be able to play against other players from the state.

There are negotiations underway, which would allow combining the player pool with those of WSOP New Jersey and WSOP Nevada. For this to happen, PA regulators would need to sign on to the MSIGA (multi-state igaming agreement) that permits operators to pool liquidity across state lines.

Whether this happens or not also depends on the Wire Act interpretation and what happens with it in the months to come. With some positive developments in this area disputing DoJ’s interpretation of the document, path could be paved for many interstate compacts in the future.

What Welcome Bonuses is WSOP .com PA Likely to Offer?

While it is hard to say for certain, based on the products in other states, we can speculate on what kind of offers new WSOP players in Pennsylvania are likely to have access to.

Free $10: No deposit required

WSOP.com PA will likely welcome all players with a no deposit bonus of $10. For this one, all you have to do is register an account and confirm your identity.

The free cash is available on a completely risk-free basis, so it will be a nice way to get familiar with the site, check out the software, and test the waters in some real money games playing with the house money.

100% up to $1000 on your first deposit

When and if you decide to make a real money deposit, there should be a nice deposit bonus waiting for you. If it is similar to what WSOP offers in other markets, players will get a 100% match up to the maximum of $1000.

As is usually the case with poker bonuses, you will need to play to release the bonus funds. With WSOP.com PA, it will probably look something like this:

Get $1 for every 10 Action Play Points (APPs) for the first $10 of the bonus

Release $5 for every 50 APPs for the next $50

Get $10 for every 100 APPs collected for any remaining bonus funds

New players have two months (60 days) to clear the bonus. Any funds that are not released by that date will be voided.

What Deposit Methods Will Be Available to WSOP Pennsylvania Players?

Like other regulated poker rooms in the US, WSOP.com offers a variety of banking options. Pennsylvania players should have no problems funding their accounts or withdrawing their poker winnings.

WSOP PA deposit options

To add money to your WSOP.com account, you will probably have access to the following options:

Popular credit & debit cards like MasterCard, Visa, and Discover. Keep in mind that, while technically legal, these transactions are still often blocked by issuing banks.

ACH / E-checks: A safe and reliable method to fund your WSOP PA account, but it can take a few days for the funds to reach your account.

/ E-checks: A safe and reliable method to fund your PA account, but it can take a few days for the funds to reach your account. PayNearMe: A good option to get some money into your account using cash, available at a majority of 7-Eleven stores.

Cash at the Cage: This option will likely be available at Harrah’s Philadelphia. Simply put money into your WSOP PA account at the casino’s cashier window. You will need your photo ID.

PA account at the casino’s cashier window. You will need your photo ID. PayPal: a popular e-wallet enabling quick and simple transactions.

Withdrawal methods at WSOP .com

When it comes to cashing out, WSOP PA will probably feature several options such as:

Bank drafts

Checks / AHC

NETELLER

For withdrawals, NETELLER is the fastest option, so if you want to have quick access to your funds, go with this. Bank drafts and checks are very reliable, but they longer to process.

What Cash Game Tables and Stakes Will be available at WSOP .com PA?

The offering of cash games at WSOP in Pennsylvania is likely to be very similar to that in New Jersey and Nevada. In terms of variations, this means Texas Hold’em, Omaha, and several stud games, in no limit, pot limit, and fixed limit formats.

As for the stakes, the highest available games will probably be $25/$50, at least for no limit and pot limit variants.

Does WSOP .com Offer any Fast Fold Poker Games?

There are no fast-fold poker variations offered by WSOP.com at this time, so you will have to make do with regular tables.

The maximum number of cash game tables you can have running at any one time is 10. There is no limit to the maximum number of tournaments you can have open, though.

Will WSOP .com PA Offer BLAST Tournaments?

According to the WSOP.com Pennsylvania page, the operator will be rolling out BLAST tournaments when they go live in the state.

In case you are new to WSOP, BLAST poker features four-handed sit and go tournaments with random prize multipliers between 2x and 10,000x the buy-in. When the play starts, the countdown timer is initiated. Once the time runs out, players can no longer make decisions and they will be all in every hand until there is the winner.

How Good Is the WSOP .com Software?

The WSOP.com online platform is powered by 888 and both rooms have a very similar design and features. The software has seen many upgrades in the recent period and it offers a high quality gaming environment.

The lobby features several sections to make the navigation easier. You can use additional filters to find the games you are looking for and get a seat at the table or register in a tournament of your choice with no problems.

For Pennsylvania specifically, WSOP.com is looking to roll out with a brand new client called Poker 8, pending certification. From what we have seen of the new client thus far, it features a sleek, modern design that seems to be a significant upgrade on the current software.

Will WSOP in Pennsylvania Offer Mobile Play?

WSOP.com offers quality mobile apps for Android and iOS devices, and players from Pennsylvania will certainly have access to these once the room goes live.

The current mobile apps live in Nevada and New Jersey only support play at one table at the time and only for Texas Hold’em cash games.

However, if 888 is able to roll out Poker 8 in time for PA, as they plan, then these restrictions will be lifted. The new mobile app supports PLO and multiple simultaneous tables.

