With only a couple of weeks remaining until the start of the historic 2020 WSOP Online Bracelet Events on GGPoker, the site has launched a series of promotions to entice new players.

New players who sign up on the GGPoker site are now greeted with a new Welcome Bonus giving them the chance to claim $100 in free WSOP tickets. To be eligible for this bonus, players must make a minimum deposit of $20.

In addition to the new Welcome Bonus, the site has also launched a $2 buy-in WSOP edition Spin & Gold giving away seats to WSOP events.

And as revealed earlier this week, GGPoker is running a WSOP Silk Road promotion, running a myriad of satellites to the bracelet events with very affordable buy-ins.

But by far the largest promotion will be the $5 million in giveaways starting this Monday, July 6. While details are still yet to be officially revealed, the operator will be giving the money through various leaderboard prizes for all types of games such as Hold’em and Omaha cash games, Spin & Gold, All-in or Fold, Rush & Cash, and Short Deck.

The $5 million WSOP Season Giveaway promotion will run until the end of August with further details to be announced soon.

Sign up to GGPoker today and enjoy a generous Welcome Bonus! »

New WSOP $100 Welcome Bonus

GGPoker is welcoming new players with a generous $100 Welcome Bonus package. To take advantage of this package, players will need to make a deposit of at least $20. Once the deposit has been made, you will receive $60 worth of free tickets straightway.

Players can also claim an additional $40 in WSOP Satellite tickets by completing daily All-in or Fold challenges on each of the six days. These challenges range from playing 100 to 300 AoF hands. Upon completing the challenge, players will receive a $5 WSOP satellite tick each day. Players who complete all six AoF challenges will receive an additional $10 WSOP satellite ticket on the sixth day.

How to Claim WSOP Welcome Bonus on GGPoker?

Create an account on GGPoker

Make a deposit of at least $20

Select First Deposit Bonus in the 'Choose Your Bonus’ dropdown

Log-in to GGPoker every day for six days to claim the tickets. They can be found under the 'Tickets’ option above 'Cashier’

Players can claim an additional $40 by completing daily AoF challenges

Note that the Welcome Bonus is only available to new players.

GGPoker WSOP Welcome Bonus Breakdown

Day Instantly Credited Tickets Extra AoF Challenge Day 1 4 x $1 WSOP Satellite + 4 x $2 WSOP Spin & Gold = $12 1 x $5 WSOP Satellite – Play 100 AoF Hands Day 2 4 x $1 WSOP Satellite + 2 x $2 WSOP Spin & Gold = $8 1 x $5 WSOP Satellite – Play 100 AoF Hands Day 3 4 x $1 WSOP Satellite + 2 x $2 WSOP Spin & Gold = $8 1 x $5 WSOP Satellite – Play 100 AoF Hands Day 4 3 x $1 WSOP Satellite + 3 x $2 WSOP Spin & Gold = $9 1 x $5 WSOP Satellite – Play 200 AoF Hands Day 5 3 x $1 WSOP Satellite + 4 x $2 WSOP Spin & Gold = $11 1 x $5 WSOP Satellite – Play 200 AoF Hands Day 6 2 x $1 WSOP Satellite + 5 x $2 WSOP Spin & Gold = $12 1 x $5 WSOP Satellite – Play 300 AoF Hands Complete all AoF challenges to get a $10 WSOP Satellite

WSOP Spin & Gold

Players who prefer playing the three-handed jackpot-based Sit & Gos will be happy to know that GGPoker is also running a “Spin your way into WSOP” promotion, awarding tickets to WSOP events.

These special edition WSOP Spin & Gold games are running for an accessible buy-in of just $2. These special games feature a multiplier of up to 12,000x, and prizes include a direct entry into $5000 Main Event boasting a $25 million guarantee. Players can also win satellite tickets ranging from $10 to $500 in value.

There are also cash prizes included with the top multiplier giving away $10,000 to the first place, $8000 to second place and $6000 to the third place finisher.

GGPoker WSOP Edition Spin & Gold Prizes

1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place Frequency in 1,000,000 Multiplier $10,000 $8,000 $6,000 1 12,000 $5k ME Direct $500 WSOP Sat Ticket $500 WSOP Sat Ticket 55 3,000 $50 WSOP Sat Ticket $10 WSOP Sat Ticket - 4,045 30 $10 WSOP Sat Ticket - - 100,000 5 $6 - - 200,000 3 $4 - - 695,899 2

WSOP Silk Road

For the tournament players, GGPoker is running a series of micro stakes tournaments with the prizes awarded in tickets to bracelet events instead of the cash prizes.

Every day from July 1 until August 31, seven to eight satellites are being run with very affordable buy-ins ranging from $1.08 to $21.60. The operator is charging a discounted 8% tournament fee on each of the Silk Road tournaments.

The schedule for the first week guarantees tickets to various WSOP bracelet events including the $100 The Opener, $400 PLOSSUS, $525 Super Bounty, and the $600 Monster Stack.

But the $21.60 buy-in on July 5 guarantees the largest tickets: 20 seats into the $25 million guaranteed $5000 Main Event, worth $100,000 in total.

There is also a Silk Road leaderboard accompanying the series, giving away a $5000 WSOP Main Event ticket to the winner. The leaderboard runs until August 29.

WSOP Bracelet events on GGPoker kick off on July 19 and run through September 6. A total of 54 bracelets will be awarded over the course of six weeks. Key events include the $25 million guaranteed Main Event costing $5000 to enter, the Big $50 which will be the cheapest WSOP bracelet event ever to be offered.

There will also be a $150 buy-in freezeout tournament GGMasters WSOP Bracelet event edition with a double size guarantee of $1 million. It is scheduled to take place on August 9.

The WSOP Online 2020 will also have its own leaderboards with three trophies: The Pure Gold Mouse for the overall series top performer; the Pure Gold Dragon, for the top performer in Asia time zone events; and Pure Gold Card trophies for second to fifth place finishers.