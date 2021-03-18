888’s online poker revenue shot up last year, generating a total of $47.8 million, representing growth of 48% on 2019 and the best in three years.

Growth was strongest in H1, up 56%, benefitting most from the brief coronavirus boom in late spring. However, H2 still performed admirably, up 37.8% to $27 million.

Despite this strong performance, poker as a share of group B2C revenue actually dipped in 2020 to 7.7%. In 2019 it was 8%. This was due to the dominant casino vertical, which exploded up 63% last year to $587 million. It now represents 72% of total group B2C revenue.