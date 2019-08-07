The Sunday Million, PokerStars’ iconic weekly tournament, has undergone various tweaks in its ten-year history, but none more significant than the change six months ago: The reduction of the buy-in to $109 from the usual $215.

The guarantee remains the same—meaning it needs to attract 10,000 entrants each week to cover its $1 million guarantee. The idea behind the drop in price tag was to make the Sunday Million more accessible to players with limited bankrolls, the operator said at the time.

The immediate response to the price reduction was very positive: Participation soared to 15,000 total entries to amass a prize pool of over $1.5 million in its first week, nearly 33% up on the prize from the previous week. However, as the summer approached, the numbers started to decline. Some weeks barely managed to avoid an overlay.