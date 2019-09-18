The major September online poker festivals are at the halfway mark. There have been some overlays, tournament cancellations and technical difficulties, but overall the series have been very successful.

All the major online poker operators have kicked off their festivals, with some of them running their biggest ever series. Nearly $200 million is guaranteed in prize money globally, with over $155 million in the dot-com market and €32 million in the segregated European markets.

It makes September the largest ever period for guaranteed prize pools in the history of online poker.

PokerStars is once again leading the pack with its all-time high $75 million WCOOP. With two-thirds of events already complete, the series has paid out over $60 million across 148 tournaments. The operator will be hoping to pay out at least $40 million more in its final eight days to cross into nine figures.

GGNetwork’s Good Game Series, the most ambitious of the bunch, is also off to a strong start, having paid out over $25 million already. However, some events were canceled due to what the operator says was a mistake in event deployment. The series runs for another ten days. Nearly $25 million in guaranteed prize money remains on the schedule.

KO Series by partypoker, running for the first time in September, got off to a shakier start with the first day alone absorbing overlays of over $250,000. Things have since settled down, and the series has already covered $23 million of its $30 million guaranteed prize pool.