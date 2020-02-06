Last weekend, the turnout for Sunday major tournaments across the industry took a hit, causing overlays across three of the world’s largest online poker rooms. PokerStars’ iconic Sunday Million, partypoker’s Million, and GGPoker’s newly-launched GG Masters all fell short of their guarantees.

PokerStars’ event witnessed a rare overlay, missing its $1 million guarantee by just under $15,000; GG Masters fell short by $32,000; and partypoker had to shoulder over $80,000 for its own MILLION tournament.

Partypoker’s MILLION and GG Masters’ overlays were not unexpected; they have missed their guarantees on previous outings. The low turnout in the Sunday Million is more of a surprise.

Notably, the Super Bowl, an NFL sporting event with very high viewership in North America and some parts of Europe, also ran last Sunday. Historically, the Super Bowl has seemingly contributed to quieter-than-normal Sundays in online poker, and even reportedly causing major overlays.

In 2018, the 12th anniversary of Sunday Million, scheduled over a Super Bowl Sunday and with a $10 million guarantee, fell short by a massive $1.2 million.

PokerStars discarded the NFL clash theory as the reason for its big miss. But it its notable that, two years later, during a season when traffic is normally high, it should overlay again.