54 tournaments, almost a quarter of a million entries and prize money just shy of $148 million: After more than seven weeks of action, at long last the World Series of Poker Online 2020, hosted on GGPoker, is over.

The final week of events finished the series just how it had begun: Huge turnouts, seven figure prize pools, and guarantees easily surpassed.

And with that, one of the industry’s most ambitious tournament series is over.

Certainly, there have been bumps along the way. But it is hard to see the series as anything but a huge success from the industry’s fastest-growing online poker network.

It has redefined what is possible for a global dot-com poker room, has challenged the biggest networks in the industry, and will forever shift the perception of both WSOP bracelets, and GGPoker as an operator, in the landscape of online poker.

Week 7 Successes

The seventh and final week was arguably the best performing of the series. In it were two of the largest events in terms of prize pool and the week holds the distinction as the only one where every event generated a prize pool in excess of $1 million.

This is mostly down to the formats—the week was made up of many “players choice” events, assuring some player-favorites; indeed, they were all NL Hold’em—but it is still a testament to the apparently insatiable appetite among players to keep bracelet hunting, even after almost two months of play.

The first events of the week were some form of player’s choice—a “most popular” $25,000 HU NLHE; a “pros’ choice” vanilla $500 6-max; a randomly-picked “spin the wheel” $1000 Bounty; and a similar $1000 “beat the pros” bounty.

As has become routine for bracelet events like these, they all generated prize pools between $1 million and $3 million, and all but the super high-roller attracted some 2000 entries. A $500 “Closer” on the last day attracted over 4000 entries to generate yet another $2 million prize pool (notably, it was the only event of the series to allow unlimited re-entries).