In 2020, GGPoker grabbed headlines throughout the year.

There were some sensational stories: Be it its partnership with the World Series of Poker (WSOP), hosting the world’s largest online poker tournament, or sponsoring some of the biggest names, it is fair to say that the year 2020 belonged to the online poker site.

In this article, the first in a series of features looking ahead into the year, we look at five potential developments that we could see on GGPoker in 2021.