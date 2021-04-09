Online Poker in 2021: Where the Industry is Today, One Year After the Coronavirus Outbreak

The online gaming industry had a very strong 2020, and online poker was one of its top performers. After years of difficult market conditions leading to stagnant growth among regulated online poker operators, the coronavirus pandemic forced millions to stay in and search for at-home entertainment options. Online poker provided an outlet for many.

The vertical saw a natural growth surge around April that lasted to early summer, with operators enjoying double the usual seasonal player numbers.

Traffic declined from July onwards, but most operators have done well to retain customers. Cash game numbers have hinted at long-term retention among many of the top online poker rooms.

Now, reported revenue figures across public companies for 2020 have confirm the trend.