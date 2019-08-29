Revenue figures from the daily fantasy sports market of Pennsylvania show continued robust growth.

With the market 15 months old, July is the third month where year-over-year comparisons are available. Overall the market was up 42% in net gaming revenue and 34% in total entry fees, matching similar growth levels in the prior two months.

July is the quietest month of the year for US sports betting, so these figures to set a baseline for the next six months when the sports season really kicks into high gear.

The market continues to consolidate between just two operators. DraftKings retook pole position in the market in both entry fees and revenue, ahead of FanDuel, which had managed to lead the market during the quieter summer months. Both enjoyed high double-digit growth year-over-year.

Outside these two, the market remains fairly static, with Draft.com a clear third and Yahoo fourth in terms of revenue.