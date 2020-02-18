Online poker operators in the state of New Jersey collected more than $1.8 million in revenue during January, according to figures released by the Division of Gaming Enforcement.

January marked the second consecutive month of sequential growth since the market reached its lowest point on record in November 2018, but that is more a result of the seasonality of online poker than an indication the market is growing.

In fact, revenue figures for January 2020 represent a 2.7% decline for the market as a whole from January 2019, and last month was the lowest first month of the year on record in the state.

However, when looking at the recent history of the New Jersey market, it appears that 2020 is continuing the 2019 trend of smaller declines in the down months.

2019 was also notable for an increase in frequency in the number of months in which revenue grew as well as the rate of increase, but it will take some time to tell if those aspects of last year will continue into 2020.

Individually, the All-American Poker Network (AAPN)—the online poker rooms operating under the Caesars license—led the market with $718k in revenue, representing 39% of the overall market.

PokerStars, operating under Resorts’ license, generated $635k, a 35% market share; the MGM/partypoker network, operating under the Borgata license, reported $479k to take the remaining 26% of the market.

The market share remained largely unchanged from December, with AAPN holding 41%, PokerStars at 33% and Borgata/partypoker at 26%.

On an annual basis, each of the networks failed to generate as much revenue last month as they did in January 2019, with AAPN down just under 1%, MGM/partypoker down 2%, and PokerStars NJ off its January 2019 total by 5%.

Online casino revenue posted yet another record high last month with operators collectively generating $53.3 million in revenue.

Revenue from online sports betting in New Jersey had its biggest month so far in January, with all operators in the market combining to generate $46.7 million, besting the previous high mark of $38.7 million in October 2019.