Pennsylvania online casino revenue soared in February to $17.7 million, but far the largest booked in its brief eight-month history.

The standout was, like last month, Valley Forge, which launched in early January through its partnership with FanDuel. The operator took in just over $6 million at the virtual slots and casino games last month, enough to claim the market lead from the incumbent Rivers-Philadelphia with a 34% market share.

In online slots, it took in $1.2 million and grew its market share from 5% to 13%, but in this arena the established operators still generate more revenue: Rivers-Philadelphia took in $3.1 million; Hollywood Casino $2.1 million; and Parx $1.9 million.

But it is in table games where FanDuel is dominating the competition. It took in $4.8 million in February, a staggering 60% of the total market.

Online poker revenue—which constitutes a sole operator, PokerStars—continued to slide in February, down to $1.8 million—the lowest seen so far in its short four-month history.