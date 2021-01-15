Online poker in New Jersey continues to soar. December 2020 was up 74% year-over-year to over $3 million. It is by far the best December in the market’s seven-year history.

It is the tenth consecutive month of online poker revenue up at least 50% year-over-year and the best growth seen since August.

It is also only the tenth month in market history to cross $3 million in revenue—three of which occurred when the market first opened in 2014; the other seven all happened in 2020.

All operators enjoyed gains, but once again it was Borgata/partypoker—traditionally the smallest of the three—which enjoyed the best growth by far. It was up 135% year-over-year compared to Caesars’ +65% and Resorts’ +36%.

In fact, its performance was so strong that it leaped over Resorts in absolute revenue and was just $100,000 shy of overtaking Caesars. Its December 36% market share is by far its largest on record and the closest it has come to leading the market.

The other gambling verticals also continued their upward trajectory. Online casino revenue in December hit $96.4 million, once again another market high and more than double the same month a year ago.