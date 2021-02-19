Online poker revenue in Pennsylvania remained roughly static month-over-month, with the sole operator PokerStars, under the Mount Airy license, reporting $2.73 million in revenue.

However, year-over-year it is the best to date. Compared to January 2020, it represents 26% annual growth, decent gains on the 10% reported last month and 23% in November 2020.

At only 15 months old, it is still too early to draw any concrete conclusions on the health of the overall regulated online poker market, and as soon as a second operator enters the fray the landscape will see a significant shake-up. Even so, the first months of its second year show some impressive annual gains.

Online casino revenue continued to soar, with all operators reporting a total of $77.7 million, by far the highest on record and up by a factor of 6.5x year-over-year. Both slots and table games saw similar gains.