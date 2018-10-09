As interest and participation in daily fantasy sports continues to grow, RotoGrinders, the leading website focused primarily on Daily Fantasy Sports content and games, has launched the RG Network after recently acquiring PocketFives (self-described as “the world’s largest online poker tournament database and player rankings”) and launching SharpSide (a sports betting community site) a week ago.

The network now comprises four sites—RotoGrinders, Fantasy Insiders (which was acquired by RotoGrinders last year), the newly-acquired PocketFives, and SharpSide. With this new network, the leading fantasy sports site will seek to establish player ranking systems in all regulated online gaming industries including DFS, sports betting, and poker.

“With legalized sports betting and online gaming set to rapidly expand across the U.S., RotoGrinders is thrilled to announce this strategic investment in our future,” said Cal Spears, Co-Founder, and CEO of RotoGrinders.

“We’re also thrilled to bring PocketFives, which our group founded during the online poker boom 13 years ago, into the RG Network fold. Online poker is positioned to make a comeback as regulated states pool liquidity and tournament prize pools become more attractive,” Spears added.