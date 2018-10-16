After recently celebrating its 15th year of operations, MGM Resorts International’s Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa won the prestigious 2018 Property of The Year at the Global Gaming Awards during G2E in Las Vegas on October 8.

The Global Gaming Awards powered by Gambling Insider is one of gaming industry’s most prestigious awards, decided by an esteemed judging panel of 70 industry experts comprised of CEOs and senior executives from all corners of the global gaming industry.

The event usually attracts hundreds of industry-leading executives. This year it was expected to draw more than 700 industry stakeholders.

“This award is welcome validation of the hard work contributed by every member of our Borgata team as we celebrate 15 years of leadership and innovation in Atlantic City”, said Marcus Glover, President and Chief Operating Officer for Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in a press statement.

The Global Gaming Awards once again took place at the Sands Expo Convention Center in Las Vegas. It was the fifth annual Global Gaming Awards held as part of this year’s ongoing Global Gaming Expo (G2E) organized by the American Gaming Association and independently adjudicated by KPMG Isle of Man.

The event involved twelve different categories of awards including the newly added title “Property of The Year”. Each category contained a list of ten finalists. The awards recognize land-based and online companies for their contributions to the gaming industry over the past twelve months.

Among the property of the year finalists were Foxwood Resort Casino, the largest resort casino in the nation; Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut as well as Pennsylvania’s Mount Airy Casino Resort. Borgata Casino was the only Atlantic City hotel casino named in the finalists.

The accolade sought to recognize properties “who continue to evolve and adapt to the needs of an ever-changing consumer base”.

Borgata Casino rightly deserves winning the first-ever “Property of The Year” award as the Casino made history in June when it became the first casino in Atlantic City to offer land-based sports betting following a US Supreme Court ruling in May that overturned a federal ban on sports wagering.

In August, Borgata Casino in conjunction with its parent company MGM Resorts International launched their playMGM NJ Sports betting app in New Jersey. Besides, the Casino also operates industry-leading online poker and casino gaming sites.

MGM Resorts International’s Chairman and CEO, Jim Murren, congratulated the team at Borgata and called out the award as a “remarkable achievement”. He further stated that the award was a testament to the casino’s “world-class offerings” and showcased his company’s leadership across the global markets and the US.

“We are committed to being the industry leader in every market in which we operate, and we look forward to creating new, innovative and groundbreaking opportunities in New Jersey and nationwide,” Murren added.

Borgata opened fifteen years ago in July 2003 in Atlantic City’s Marina District as a joint venture between MGM Mirage and Boyd Gaming. Since then it has been New Jersey’s leading casino property. In 2006, the casino underwent a major renovation and installed a new poker room and the largest in the Atlantic City. Two years later, Borgata opened its second casino hotel, The Water Club.

“Since entering the market in 2003, Borgata has made it our mission to grow and invest in not only our property and product, but in our team members and guests; offering an unrivaled experience to anyone who walks through our doors.”

In 2016, MGM acquired full control of Borgata after buying out Boyd Gaming’s 50 percent share for approximately $900 million in cash and assumed debt.