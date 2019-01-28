Eight years after founding pokerfuse, co-founders and directors Nick Jones and Mike Gentile have produced the first ever pokerfuse podcast. The podcast is for everyone wanting to stay up to date with the ever-changing online poker industry.

After much debate and out-of-the-box thinking, the team struck gold with the innovative name for the 30 minute, weekly podcast. The Pokerfuse Podcast, will cover the latest developments in and around the online poker industry.

Feeling buoyed by their recent trip to the PokerStars No Limit Hold’em Players Championship (PSPC), Nick and Mike decided to take their real life conversations about the state of the poker industry online.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said pokerfuse and Poker Industry PRO Director, Nick Jones. “It’s exciting to enter this new chapter with Mike as we have talked on and off for years about creating a pokerfuse podcast and found a million reasons why not to do it. Then something changed after the Bahamas and it finally felt like the right time to enter the world of podcasting.”

Episode one covers the pair talking about the new poker variant from PokerStars, 6+ Hold’em (aka Short Deck Hold’em), and what players can expect.

The conversation then turns to the latest Department of Justice opinion on the Wire Act and what that means for online poker operators in the US.

Mike and Nick then round out the Episode by talking about the new buy-in for the PokerStars Sunday Million and why it is a good thing for both the players and the industry.

“We plan to cover the hot topics of the week and try and keep the time to 30mins, as not to bore everyone,” Mike Gentile fellow co-founder and director went on to say. “We are passionate about the poker industry and we’re keen to inject our voices in a much louder way than we have in the past. We have things to say and despite pokerfuse, F5poker and Poker Industry PRO being great platforms to do so, nothing beats a real conversation where we can really get into the nitty gritty of the week’s hot topics.”

You can listen to the first episode on YouTube below or in the Pokerfuse Podcast Directory.

Mike and Nick are both open to feedback and constructive criticism as this is new territory for the pair. Listeners are encouraged to follow them on Twitter so that you can leave your thoughts after each episode. Tell us what you think!

Follow Nick here and Mike here.