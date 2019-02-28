Online gaming software suppler Relax Gaming, which owns the platform that powers Kindred’s Unibet online poker offer, has announced that it is using the platform to launch a new network in the regulated French market.

Kindred Group offers online poker in the dot-com market on the Relax platform but until now has kept online poker in France on iPoker’s network. That will change when Relax Gaming goes live in France, a move slated for Q1 2019.

“We have gained success with this product in many of Kindred’s other markets already and I’m very excited with the opportunity to give even more poker players the chance to enjoy the Relax Gaming poker experience, with a foundation built to be fun, fair and exciting,” said Martin Stalros, COO at Relax Gaming commented.

Relax Gaming’s dot-com poker network is used exclusively by Kindred Group, available across various markets including Sweden, the UK, Romania, Estonia, Denmark, Belgium and internationally under a Maltese gaming license. It also runs the Pokerihuone poker room on the network.

However, this is the first time that the group has used the Relax partnership to launch an entirely separate network in a segregated market. And for Relax Gaming, it marks the first time that it is looking to attract other customers to build a genuine B2B online poker network.

“We remain committed to the continued delivery of superior quality products to Kindred, but we’re opening the door for product growth further down the line by adding more operators and jurisdictions as demand dictates,” said Daniel Eskola, CEO at Relax Gaming. “Poker has and remains a core product for us and one we know we do well.”