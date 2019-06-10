René Jansen, Chairman of the Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA), has stated that it aims to open the regulated online gambling market on January 1, 2021, with the licensing process opening six months prior.

The announcement came during the annual Gambling in Holland conference, where Jansen had the keynote speech. The regulator has also opened an informal form on its website in order to better estimate the number of applicants it can expect when the gates do finally open next year.

The process “demands a lot from an organization with the size of the KSA,” said Jansen. “But we are doing everything in our power to get this done. If we don’t make it with our permanent staff, we will hire external staff.”

In a statement issued last week, the regulator clarified that the Ministry of Justice and Security is still drafting the law for the lower house, at which point the KSA can start drawing up permit conditions.

“The intention of the law is to create a safe, legal online gambling offer,” it was stated. “By granting a license to reliable companies, conditions can be set and supervision can be made at the same time. The KSA is given additional powers by law to be able to tackle illegal online offerings.”