Argentina’s autonomous city and capital, Buenos Aires, has passed a law to legalize and regulate online gambling and sports betting.

It comes just a few days after the province of Buenos Aires (which surprisingly has not encompassed the city of the same name since the 1800s) authorized online gambling.

The law, which was passed in the capital city on December 13, secured 34 votes in favor and 22 against with all the negative votes coming from the opposition party, which raised concerns over problem gambling.

The voting process came to a close with the agreement between the city’s Head of Government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and that of María Eugenia Vidal, the Governor of the province, working together to “promote, stimulate and develop a healthy and responsible online gambling market, and to combat unlicensed gambling in all its forms.”