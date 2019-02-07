In yet another major twist to the gambling developments in Slovakia, the country’s National Council has voted to nullify President Andreja Kiska’s veto which would have prevented the country’s new gambling act from coming into effect.

The new gambling act covers a variety of rules and regulations for online and land-based gambling, including opening its online gambling market to international operators across the European Union for the first time and effectively ending the online gambling monopoly of the state-owned national lottery operator TIPOS.

The legislation which was drafted by the Ministry of Finance was approved by the National Council on December 4. It needed the President’s approval before turning the bill into law.