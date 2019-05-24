Online gaming giant GVC Holdings, parent company of partypoker, has been approved for a two-year limited gaming license in the state of Nevada.

On Thursday morning, the Nevada Gaming Commission (NGC), the body responsible for administering regulations and granting gaming licenses, unanimously approved the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s recommendation to award the Isle of Man-based company an Interactive Gaming license.

In Nevada, where online casino games are not permitted, the term “interactive gaming” is synonymous with online poker.

Earlier this month, the NGCB issued its recommendation to the NGC for the approval of the provisional two-year license for the applicant BWIN.PARTY (USA) as an “Interactive Gaming Service Provider.”