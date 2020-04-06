Spanish online poker news and community sites have taken themselves offline, and others have removed all promotional material, following an urgent new law in Spain that temporarily bans all forms of online gambling publicity.

The new decree is in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced the country into complete social and economic lockdown.

As of Monday, leading community website Poker10 was completely offline; its primary competitor Poker-Red remained online but had removed all promotional material.

The Spanish-language sites of PokerNews and PokerListings had taken similar measures.

On March 31, the Spanish Council of Ministers published Royal Decree 11/2020, which enacts various social and economic measures in response to the spread of COVID-19.