Partypoker has made changes to the Monster Series in a last minute shake up to the schedule, adding almost $1 million to the guaranteed prize pool.

In addition, the operator has revealed a whole host of promotions surrounding the upcoming Monster Series that will see tickets given away to the highly anticipated MILLIONS Online tournament that will run in December.

Without pomp or ceremony, partypoker has made last minute tweaks to the Monster Series that is due to start at the end of the month. Changes include the operator increasing guarantees from $2.5 million to $3.4 million, while reducing the total tournaments on the schedule.