The World Poker Tour (WPT) and partypoker LIVE have announced the dates and venues for five poker event stops set to take place across the Europe and Canada next year.

The 2019 tour includes the reincarnation of the very popular WPT Barcelona and, for the first time, WPT will mark its entry into Russia. Together, the two brands will be hosting festivals that will feature three buy-in levels—WPT 500, WPTDeepStacks, and the WPT Main Tour— all wrapped in a single series to appeal to players of all wallets. Additionally, each festival will also feature a WPT Ladies event, a high-roller, and a PLO event.

The announcement of the tour dates comes just a few weeks after the two premier brands teamed up in late August, extending their partnership for the next four years with the aim to provide players more options for choosing where to play and also help grow the WPT brand around the world. The partnership includes up to seven international poker events with each of them guaranteeing up to €3 million in prizes.

“The World Poker Tour is pleased to add more locations to our growing footprint in Europe and further expand our relationship with partypoker LIVE,” said Adam Pliska, CEO of World Poker Tour, in an official press statement.

“This partnership’s inclusion of multiple WPT offerings at each festival is a monumental achievement for the WPT toward providing players across the globe with the opportunity to play in World Poker Tour events at all buy-in levels,” Pliska added.