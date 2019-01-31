The 2019 Aussie Millions continues its hot run from the previous year as its Main Event once again drew a record-breaking field with 822 players across the three starting flights.

The first of its three starting flights kicked off on January 27 bringing in 165 players on Day 1A, followed by 268 players on Day 1B and 364 players on Day 1C. Late registration was open until the start of Day 2 which added another 25 players to build a final prize pool of AUD $8,220,000 (~ USD $6 million).

Last year, the AUD $10,600 buy-in Main Event attracted a field of 800 players generating a total prize pool of AUD $8 Million. More than half of the field qualified via satellites, according to PokerNews, who returns to the event this year again for live reporting service.