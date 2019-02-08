French online poker operator Winamax will be holding their annual SISMIX event on Spanish soil for the first time, in the Casino Costa Brava in Lloret de Mar, Girona.

The event has run for the past five years in Marrakech, Morocco. Billed previously as an “electro-poker festival,” DJs, pool parties, theatre and clubbing are as core to the experience as the action on the felt.

Moving proceedings to Spanish spoil shows Winamax’s commitment to the growing Southern European network. The operator went live in the market last year, connecting it to its existing French player pool.