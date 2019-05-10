Partypoker LIVE is heading to the United States for the first time with MILLIONS Vegas “Special Edition.” It will be held at the Aria Resort & Casino ahead of the World Series of Poker’s Main Event this summer, the company announced.

The $5 million guaranteed Main Event is billed as a standalone special edition of the MILLIONS tour. As with other stops on the global tour, it will feature a $10,300 buy-in.

Two Day 1’s will play out, with one entry allowed per day. Direct buy-ins will be allowed for Day 2, open for the first two levels—a departure of what usually is seen at the LIVE stops.

Live satellites at ARIA will begin June 27.