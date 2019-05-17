Russian TV sports presenter Dmitry Guberniev has signed on as a PokerStarsSochi ambassador ahead of the EPT Open Sochi stop this October

As part of his duties as brand ambassador, Guberniev will head up a national marketing campaign, “Win a Trip to Sochi,” ahead of the EPT Open. He is also expected to attend and play in the event.

“I am happy to support PokerStarsSochi and the European Poker Tour, which brings international events to Sochi and helps us develop this amazing region,” said Guberniev via a press release.

“Poker is a game of skill that requires strategy, psychology, discipline, and patience amongst many other traits in order to succeed at the game, and I’m excited to see players use these key skills to win their way to Sochi,” he added.