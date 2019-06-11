Partypoker has revealed that is has closed 42 fraudulent accounts in May, as their clamp down on bots continues for a sixth straight month.

€3,598 was seized from the dot-EU market and $46,805 from the dot-com market last month, thanks to the work of the specially designed Poker Fraud Team. The funds are currently being processed and will be returned to players.

May marks a decline on both seized funds and closed accounts—a positive indicator that its efforts translated into fewer cheaters, the site stated.

“The latest monthly closures represent a 55.3% fall on the previous period … reflecting the studious work of the site’s Poker Fraud Team in actively purging the site of bot accounts,” it was stated in a press release last week.