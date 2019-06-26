888poker has announced that it will head to Sochi for the first time on the next stop of its live poker tour.

Starting on August 8 and running for eight days, 888Poker Live Sochi will be held at the Sochi Poker Club room located in the Sochi Casino and Resort, the first of its kind to permit gambling in Russia.

The tour “promises to be a great event,” says the operator, with a guarantee of $1 million in total prize money.

The Main Event alone guarantees half a million, with a buy-in of $888. It will run from August 10 and feature five starting flights. The winner of the Main Event will not only take home the winning cash prize but will also become the first person to receive a Main Event package for next year’s World Series of Poker.

Besides the Main, the Sochi tour also features a $444 buy-in opening event, the 888Poker Cup, guaranteeing $100,000, and an $1888 buy-in High Roller tournament. Hyper-turbo, bounty and Pot Limit Omaha events are also all on the schedule.