The £1 million buy-in Triton Million charity event, hailed as the most expensive tournament in history, has crowned its winner after three days of intense action.

In total, 54 players took their seats at the London Hilton Hotel at Park Lane to participate in the world’s largest poker buy-in tournament, amassing a staggering £54 million ($66 million) prize pool. The event raised £2.7 million for charity.

This was enough for it to go down in history as the largest poker tournament prize pool outside the WSOP Main Events and the sixth largest overall.