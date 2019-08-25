The PokerStars European Poker Tour Barcelona 2019 has kicked off with a bang as the first major event, the eighth annual €1100 EPT National, breaking its entry record.

Over four starting flights, the event welcomed a total of 2774 individual players with 1908 reentries. All combined, the 4682 entries built a prize pool of €4.5 million, the largest in its history.

PokerStars began running the event in 2012 which, until 2016, was the Main Event of the Estrellas Poker Tour. Always a €1100 buy-in and traditionally a freeze-out, the popular tournament peaked in 2016 with just under 3500 players, building a prize pool of €3.3 million.