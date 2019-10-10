The UK Online Poker Series (UKOPS) from Sky Poker returns this month October for its 23rd outing. £400,000 is guaranteed over the course of 64 tournaments in what could be the last for the online tournament series.

In what Sky Poker calls their “biggest tournament series of the year,” UKOPS has buy-ins ranging from £11 to £110 to appeal to a broad spectrum of players. It is the same guarantees as what was seen last year. Bounty Hunter tournaments with variants of hyper, turbo and rebuys make up the bulk of the schedule.

This might be the last time UKOPS runs. The Stars Group, owner of the Skybet brand following last year’s acquisition, plans to move Sky Poker over to the PokerStars software in early 2020.

As PRO first revealed a year ago, the plan is to retain the Sky brand in the UK, with the poker renamed “Sky Poker by PokerStars.” The software platform will be retired, and the player pool will presumably be amalgamated with PokerStars’ international player base.