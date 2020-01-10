Unibet has released details of the first stops on the Unibet Open 2020 live tour.

A stop in Dublin, sponsorship of the Dublin Poker Festival and five stops in the UK have all been announced. According to the accompanying press release, more stops will be revealed as the New Year gets underway.

“We’re really looking forward to our return visit to Dublin in February,” Unibet Open event manager Kasia Scanlon said. “The last Unibet Open there—in 2018—was just fantastic; it’s always an incredible atmosphere in Dublin with players having a great time, enjoying both the poker and the city’s legendary hospitality.”

“We know next February’s Dublin stop is going to provide an amazing start to the 14th season of the Unibet Open,” she added.