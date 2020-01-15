The Unibet Online Series (UOS) will be returning for its seventh outing in early February, as revealed by information found by PRO on the Unibet website. It will be the first time the UOS has run in February since its very first outing in 2018.

The series will guarantee €400,000 across 84 tournaments. This has become a standard offer from Unibet, having spread the same number of tournaments and guarantees twice before.

The UOS will go toe-to-toe with 888pokers XL Blizzard, that will run at the same time.