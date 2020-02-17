Organizers of the World Series of Poker (WSOP) have finalized the full schedule of online gold bracelet events that will be part of the WSOP 2020 schedule.

Last year, the online bracelet events paid out nearly $10 million, setting multiple records including creating the largest prize pool in the US regulated market.

Banking on last year’s success, this year WSOP has confirmed 14 online bracelet events, the most ever to be scheduled since WSOP began offering them in 2015.

It represents an increase of five events on last year’s schedule, which itself was a considerable uptick from the year prior: In 2018, only four online bracelet events were scheduled.

Most event buy-ins are between $400 and $1500, but a couple of High Rollers have also been included: a $3200 High Roller and, for the first time, a $10,000 Super High Roller.

The first 2020 online bracelet event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 31, five days after the official kick-start of the WSOP 2020 in Las Vegas. These online bracelet events run through to July 12, including a stretch of eight events crammed in over consecutive days between June 28 to July 5.

“We believe the 2020 offering of online gold bracelet events features our best schedule yet,” said WSOP.com’s Director of Online Poker, Danielle Barille, in a recent press release.

“This year we offer a consistent schedule of Sunday events every week of the WSOP, plus a special selection of eight events from June 28 to July 5 to coincide with the biggest week of the live WSOP when most players are in town to play,” Barille added.