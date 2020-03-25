Unibet has expanded their weekly tournament schedule with three new daily rebuy tournaments each with a guarantee of €10,000.

The Neptune Rebuy tournaments will run each day starting at 6pm, 8pm and 9pm CET. Buy-ins start are €25, €50 and €100, respectively.

The Neptune was first introduced last week, originally planned as a once-a-day event. Thanks to demand the tournament was expanded to run three times each evening.

“Unibet Poker’s guarantees have been getting smashed for weeks now so it’s great to see us make a substantial increase in those guarantees,” Unibet Ambassador David Lappin told PRO. “Games and entertainment are both so important for people coping right now so having some bigger nightly tourneys to look forward to is the perfect combination of competition and escapism.”