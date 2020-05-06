Finnish online poker operator Veikkaus has announced its iconic Midnight Sun tournament series will run on its online poker platform this summer. It will be the first time in over two decades to play online.

€300,000 is guaranteed across 36 events, with a mix of buy-in levels to cater to all types of players.

Midnight Sun has run continuously at Casino Helsinki since 1998. Its move online is due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, causing events around the world to be suspended or cancelled.

“Of course, I am sad that we have to cancel the legendary Midnight Sun Poker tournament week here in Casino Helsinki,” Sami Siltanen, Product Group Manager at Veikkaus, exclusively told PRO.

“Many Finnish poker super stars have enjoyed this venue in the past and it is a very popular poker event here in Finland. At the same time, I am excited to be able to move it online and make Finnish poker history.”

The Finnish-regulated Veikkaus shares a player pool with the Austrian win2day on a closed liquidity pool powered by iPoker. The tournament series will be available across both sites.

“With Austrian win2day players, Midnight Sun going online will most likely be the biggest tournament week we have ever had in our network,” added Siltanen.