Online poker operator 888Poker has entered into an agreement with the Italian Poker Open (IPO) to run the first-ever IPO online series on 888poker’s ring-fenced Italian poker site.

More than €100,000 is guaranteed across eight IPO events, one scheduled each day from May 31 to June 7. The series culminates in a €50,000-guaranteed Main Event for a buy-in of €250.

It follows on from the recently-concluded Super Series Summer Edition, that paid out over €400,000 in prize money spread across 31 tournaments.

“Due to the current state of affairs, we had to give up two especially important IPO live events,” said Andrea Rocci, CEO of EMS, and owner of PkLiveEvents website.

“The circumstances have provided us with a perfect opportunity to allow players to enjoy playing poker during these challenging times via a great online platform such as 888poker.it,” Rocci added.

“We have chosen an online platform that reflects our idea of always aiming for the best with a live poker brand that has made poker history in Italy,” he added.