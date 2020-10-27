PokerStars has revealed that the storied European Poker Tour will host a festival online for the very first time.

EPT Online, scheduled for two weeks in November, is seen as a replacement for online live stops canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

$20 million is guaranteed across two festivals, the main EPT Online and a companion Mini-EPT, a duplicate schedule that has buy-ins one-hundredth of the normal size.

EPT Online is the most prestigious online tournament series that PokerStars has run this year. The average guarantee per tournament across the 40 events is $500,000, greater than even High Roller Series in early 2020.

The 20 events of the primary EPT Online alone guarantee $16.7 million, an average event guarantee of $835,000. This makes it one of if not the highest average event guarantee in any online tournament festival.