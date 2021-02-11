PokerStars Announces Third Online Tournament Festival of 2021 with Turbo Series

PokerStars has announced it will be running its third online tournament series for 2021 at the end of February with the return of Turbo Series.

As seen in previous outings, $25 million is guaranteed across turbo and hyper-turbo events. However, this year PokerStars has upped the number of events to 134 compared to 114 in 2020.

As always, the series finishes with two Main Events. These are scheduled to run on March 7 and have buy-ins of $55 and $1050 guaranteeing $1 million and $2 million, respectively.

Much of the schedule is made up of the usual fare of NLH tournaments, but PokerStars has introduced new game variants this time around: Short-stacked Progressive Knockouts with 15 big blinds starting stacks, Time Knockout tournaments, and 7-handed freezeouts are all set to debut.