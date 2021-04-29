888 and WPTDeepStacks London Online Series Exceeds Expectations

The inaugural 888 WPT Deepstacks London Online Series has concluded, paying out $2,200,000 in prize money.

The series took place concurrently on 888’s global market as well as in its combined Portugal and Spain network and the segregated Italian online poker room, under the guise of WPTDS Iberia Online and WPTDS Italy Online, respectively.

For the global player pool the online tournament series played out over a week, featuring 16 scheduled events and had $2 million guaranteed, which it easily surpassed.

The series attracted 8,735 entries. The Main Event, which guaranteed $1 millionm attracted 973 unique players who rebought 114 times, creating a $1,087,000 prize pool.

“We’re are very pleased by our first joined event online with 888poker. Definitely a promising start as it exceeded the Million GTE on the Main Event,” Hermance Blum told PRO.

“The Italian and Iberian series also received a very good response. WPTDeepStacks appealed to a wide audience with buyins slightly higher than usual which was very exciting for the players to see. We could feel their enthousiasm through the numerous messages received on social through the original trophy hunt campaign as well. We look forward to coming back with a new WPTDeepStacks Online schedule later this year,” Blum went on to say.