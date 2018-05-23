PokerStars Launches New Cash Game Variant, Showtime Hold’em
Players that fold reveal what was in their hand, adding “fascinating strategic adjustments” to No Limit Hold’em.
PokerStars is set to launch its new novelty cash game Showtime Hold’em across the dot-com network later today, PRO can reveal.
Showtime Hold’em is a twist on No Limit Hold’em, where players have to reveal their hand to the table every time they fold. It is the second in a suite of new game innovations that will hit the client this year. It replaces Split Hold’em, which was recently removed from the client after a six-week limited run.
