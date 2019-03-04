PokerStars has confirmed that its new third-party tools policy has come into effect as of Monday, March 4.

Under the new policy, any tool or software program that helps players find a cash game table based on opponent profiling such as game-play statistics or notes are now prohibited.

Furthermore, the changes also limit the use of starting hand charts as well as restricting automated or semi-automated reference material while the PokerStars client is open.

The new rules have been introduced across all PokerStars’ games, stakes and licenses including the Southern European segregated network. The company has carried out these changes in an effort to level the playing field and help provide a fair environment to all players.

The announcement comes after Poker Industry PRO exclusively revealed the operator’s plans to introduce these changes back in late January.