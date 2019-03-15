GVC’s online poker room partypoker has confirmed the dates and guarantees for its upcoming online tournament series, Powerfest.

The flagship series, last seen back in September, boasts a $30 million guaranteed prize pool. It starts on March 31 and runs for over two weeks.

Further details surrounding the schedule is yet to be unveiled, but it is expected to be announced soon.

The room is currently running Monster Series, the operator’s low-stakes series. It guarantees $2.5 million across 194 tournaments including seven championship events that will take place on Sunday, March 17. They have a combined guarantee of $440,000. Last month, the operator concluded its KO Series paying out over $19 million across 426 tournaments.

“WE STAND ALONE! With no other series supporting at the end of this month we run an absolutely gigantic Powerfest,” wrote Patrick Leonard on Twitter. “Last year was $15m so 100% growth is super strong. I’ve seen the schedule and it’s really exciting.”