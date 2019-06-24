Indian online poker room The Spartan Poker has announced the return of its marquee online tournament series, the Indian Online Poker Championship (IOPC). The July edition comes with yet another record-breaking prize pool, this time of 11 Crore ($1.58 million).

This cements Spartan’s position as the region’s leading online poker operator when it comes to hosting the country’s biggest online tournament series. The upcoming IOPC will beat its own record set in January when it held an 8.5 Crore ($1.2 million) series.

No other Indian operator, even online poker giant PokerStars, is close to what IOPC offers in overall series guarantees. In fact, IOPC July 2019 is twice as big as India’s next-biggest series.