PokerStars is upping the ante towards its virtual reality poker product PokerStars VR by announcing the new Virtual Reality Poker Tour (VRPT).

VRPT is an upcoming free-to-play tournament series that will be held entirely within the virtual reality environment at PokerStars VR, starting this month.

“The PokerStars Virtual Realty Poker Tour (VRPT) is the first event of its kind. It’s a free to play event open to all PokerStars players with a VR account,” the PokerStars stated on its blog.